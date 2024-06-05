Orange

Orange volunteer firefighter rescues teenager in Mexico

By Sydney Boyo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tom Bartiss worked as firefighter in West Haven for nearly 30 years. He was on vacation in Mexico in March when an emergency struck.

“You’re never on vacation when you’re firefighting,” Bartiss said. “You’re always ready to respond to any call that you need to.”

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

He was grabbing dinner with his wife when she noticed a commotion.

“The restaurants are surrounded by pools,” said Bartiss. “We see people carrying a woman out and my wife noticed two bare little feet sticking out and a crowd around.”

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Bartiss says he rushed to the scene. When he got there, he noticed a woman, who he would later find out is a nurse, doing CPR on a 13-year-old child. Together they worked for 20 minutes to revive the child.

“Totally exhausted, totally exhausted,” Bartiss said when asked how he felt afterwards. “You put everything into it that you have.”

He says the child began to moan and was taken to ambulance where he received care.

Bartiss, who has been a volunteer fire fighter at the Orange Fire Department for eight years, says saving the boy felt good.

“The feeling is, is wonderful,” he said. “When you’re doing CPR, you understand that 90 percent of people are not going to make it. This being a child, you do everything that you can possibly do. It worked out well.”

Local

East Lyme 11 mins ago

East Lyme police chief arrested, placed on leave

Hamden 21 mins ago

Hamden Middle School sports to be cut as district faces $3.1 million deficit

The child and his mother received medical assistance and returned to the resort three days later.

“We were never able to meet up with the family or the child, which I would have loved to do, just see him in person,” he says. “I did see him, but not able to talk to him.”

While there was no reunion, Bartiss says the message he wants people to take away from this is that they should learn how to do CPR and use an AED.

This article tagged under:

OrangeConnecticut
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us