Order Waives CT Licensing Requirements for Certain Out-of-State Health Care Workers

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise, the Connecticut Department of Public Health is waiving state license requirements for certain out-of-state health care workers looking to practice in Connecticut in an effort to combat staffing shortages.

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positivity rate currently hovers around 9%, the highest it's been since the state started significant testing programs. As of Wednesday, there were 821 patients hospitalized with the virus.

This order will suspend for 60 days the state's requirements for licensure, certification or registration requirements for health care workers who have the appropriate credentials in another U.S. state or territory. It will not extend past February 15 if the state's public health emergency is not extended.

This temporary suspension applies to:

Physicians

Physician assistants

APRNs

Registered nurses

Licensed practice nurses

Psychologists

Marital and family therapists

Clinical and master social workers

Professional counselors

All out-of-state professionals will need to be in good standing in their home state and carry appropriate malpractice insurance. DPH suggests that anyone practicing in Connecticut should still apply for a license so they are still able to work in the state once the order expires. For more information on licensing, click here.