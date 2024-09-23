Ordinance may offer tax relief for families of fallen first responders in Southington

The town of Southington is hoping to take a financial burden off the wife of fallen State Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier.

“I think for me personally, I want her to grieve and be left alone,” Town Council Vice Chair Jim Morelli (R-Southington) said.

Pelletier was killed in the line of duty back in May when he was hit and killed during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 in Southington. He left behind his wife Dominique Pelletier and his two sons.

“Everything I hear is that he was a wonderful, wonderful guy,” Morelli said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

An ordinance was introduced in Pelletier’s honor by Morelli and member Christopher Palmieri. The proposed ordinance would waive real estate and personal property taxes for surviving spouses of first responders who lost their lives on the job.

“Obviously we know this doesn’t happen very often and we hope it never happens again, but we thought that was a good way for our town to support the family during that tragic time,” Morelli said.

According to the ordinance, this would apply to families of police officers, firefighters and emergency medical services. The tax abatement would cover up to $10,000 per year for a total of 15 years after the line of duty death.

The death must have occurred on or after Jan. 1, 2024. Morelli said this would allow Pelletier’s wife to be eligible.

“This takes a burden off her shoulders. She doesn't have to worry about paying taxes and I’m sure she has a lot of other things to worry about,” Morelli said.

The town council is hosting a public hearing on the ordinance at 7 p.m., which will be followed by a vote.