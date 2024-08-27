Fugitive out of Oregon found walking on highway in Windsor Locks

A fugitive wanted for arson out of Oregon was found walking on the highway in Windsor Locks and has been arrested, according to state police.

Troopers said they saw a man walking along the shoulder of Route 20 eastbound just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

State police made contact with the man, who was later determined to be from Washington state. Investigators learned that he was wanted on an arrest warrant out of Grand Pass, Oregon, in connection with a felony arson charge.

The man was taken into custody and transported to Troop H where he will be held as a fugitive from justice on a $500,000 bond. He is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

He will be transported back to Oregon to face arson charges. Police didn't provide specific information about what happened to result in the arrest warrant.