Windsor Locks

Fugitive out of Oregon found walking on highway in Windsor Locks

By Angela Fortuna

connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

A fugitive wanted for arson out of Oregon was found walking on the highway in Windsor Locks and has been arrested, according to state police.

Troopers said they saw a man walking along the shoulder of Route 20 eastbound just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

State police made contact with the man, who was later determined to be from Washington state. Investigators learned that he was wanted on an arrest warrant out of Grand Pass, Oregon, in connection with a felony arson charge.

The man was taken into custody and transported to Troop H where he will be held as a fugitive from justice on a $500,000 bond. He is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

He will be transported back to Oregon to face arson charges. Police didn't provide specific information about what happened to result in the arrest warrant.

This article tagged under:

Windsor Locks
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us