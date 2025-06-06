Ellington

Organizers cancel 2025 Ellington Carnival

Ellington's annual carnival has been canceled for this year.

The Ellington Volunteer Fire Department, which organizes the carnival every year, posted on its Facebook page that the carnival and parade won't happen this year because of circumstances beyond their control.

The were unable to hire their normal ride vendor and have not be able to find a replacement. Since the carnival takes months of planning, they made the difficult decision to cancel this year's event, according to fire officials.

The carnival is usually held the weekend after Labor Day and has been a tradition in Ellington almost every year since 1934, they said.

The fire department said they plan to bring the carnival back in 2026 with a new ride vendor. They said they aren't yet sure if they will have to change their traditional dates to ensure the carnival will happen.

Ellington
