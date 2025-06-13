Organizers, police prepare for thousands of ‘No Kings' protesters in Connecticut

Organizers and officials are getting ready for "No Kings" protests, including thousands of people expected to voice their opposition to President Donald Trump during more than 30 rallies across Connecticut Saturday.

“We’ll acknowledge that, that we’re a country that doesn’t like kings,” said Jim Chapdelaine, founder of Indivisible CT and one of the organizers of Saturday’s protests.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

He said dozens of groups are helping to organize the events, which will be among the hundreds happening around the country and coordinated by the 50501 movement.

The rallies will coincide with Flag Day and a military parade to celebrate the Army’s 250th anniversary.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Trump told reporters he didn’t think the title “king” fit him.

“I don’t feel like a king,” he said. “I have to go through hell to get stuff approved.”

Chapdelaine has helped organize many protests of Trump’s policies since he returned to the White House.

Chapdelaine said some 4,000 people have expressed interest in attending one of the Connecticut events.

He also said that’s increased in the last week and suspects it's from opposition to Trump’s deportation efforts and his decisions to send the California National Guard to quell protests in Los Angeles.

“People definitely are much more motivated by what they’re seeing,” he said. “To see a sitting senator thrown on the ground and handcuffed for no reason – it's kind of getting weird.”

Chapdelaine was referencing an incident Thursday, when Sen. Alex Padilla, (D-California), was forcibly removed while trying to ask Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem questions during a press conference.

Chapdelaine said he’s been coordinating with local and state police to ensure Saturday’s events are peaceful.

Mayor Arunan Arulampalam (D-Hartford) said his police department has been getting ready.

He gave few details during a press conference Friday but did make a plea for protesters to refrain from violence, destruction or other problems.

“Obviously we are always asking protesters who are coming into the city to respect the city and respect the businesses and residents of this city,” he said.

Lamont made similar comments Tuesday during a press conference responding to protests in Los Angeles.

He said violent or destructive protests can take away from the message of the event.

“I don’t want to give the president any pretext to think he can come into Connecticut, militarize the situation,” he also said. “That just makes the situation worse.”