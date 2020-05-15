Osborn Correctional on Lockdown After 105 Asymptomatic Offenders Test Positive for COVID-19

Osborn Correctional Institution in Somers is on lockdown after 105 asymptomatic prisoners tested positive for COVID-19, the Department of Correction announced Friday.

The Department of Correction began testing all staff and offenders on May 13, starting at Osborn. After testing 617 prisoners, they've received results from 339 tests, 105 of which were positive.

Some prisoners opted out of being tested. These people will be treated as if they are asymptomatic carriers and will be isolated for 14 days.

Osborn currently houses around 1,060 people.

According to the department's website, as of Friday 598 inmates have contracted COVID-19, and six have died. Officials say 444 were medically cleared to return to their original facility.

A total of 369 Department of Correction staff have tested positive for COVID-19, and 299 have been cleared to return to work.