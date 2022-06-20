OSHA Investigating Fire Training Accident in Newington

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating a live fire training in Newington that sent six students and an instructor to the hospital with burns over the weekend.

Charred helmets and singed fire suits show the aftermath of a live fire training gone South Saturday in Newington.

"Firefighters were experiencing what we’re describing as intense heat and they had to force them to evacuate the building," Newington Fire Marshal DJ Zordan said.

Six students who are certified as firefighters and an instructor from the Middlesex County Fire School were taken to the hospital with minor burns after the training. The Newington Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Nobody expects to go and get hurt. There are safety protocols that are put in place and followed so other agencies are going to be looking at if those were truly being followed," Zordan said.

Zordan said that wind may have played a factor in fanning the flames toward the group.

"It was heat-related injuries, obviously burns to some areas of the face, to shoulders to ears," he said.

OSHA will now look at Zordan’s report and will also be at the tower to investigate on Tuesday to determine if instructors were following National Fire Protection Association standards.

"OSHA will be looking and seeing if any recommendations need to be made to potentially improve those," Zordan said.

NBC Connecticut tried reaching out to the Middlesex County Fire School but hasn't yet heard back.

Zordan says the students and instructor are expected to be okay.