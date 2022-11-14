Outdoor Dining Barriers to be Removed in West Hartford

The outdoor dining barriers along a popular stretch of restaurants in West Hartford are being removed.

The Department of Public Works is beginning the process of removing the outdoor dining barriers in preparation of winter storm operations.

The process is expected to take a few days to complete.

Outdoor dining might look a little different this year in West Hartford.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Restaurants and businesses are asked to remove all of their furniture and fixtures to help with a safe removal process.

All of the traffic patterns in the area will remain the same. LaSalle Road and Isham Road will remain one way and parking on Farmington Avenue will stay as-is with a combination of parallel and head-in angle parking.

A West Hartford art league asked artists to transform the outdoor dining barriers. People will be able to vote on their favorite one, and the winner will take home $200.

The outdoor dining barriers were originally installed during the coronavirus pandemic as a way to give restaurants more flexibility for outdoor dining.

Since then, the barriers have been put back up to allow more space for outdoor dining. This year, artists were able to paint the barriers and turn them into works of art.