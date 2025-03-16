Outdoor sauna catches on fire at Marlborough home

An outdoor sauna caught on fire at a home in Marlborough over the weekend.

Firefighters responded to a working structure fire on Sturbridge Road on Saturday evening.

When crews arrived, they said they found a 10x10 outdoor sauna fully involved in fire. It was reportedly very close to a home.

Fire crews worked quickly to extinguish it in time so flames didn't reach the home.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

There's no word on if anyone was injured in the fire.