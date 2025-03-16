Marlborough

Outdoor sauna catches on fire at Marlborough home

Marlborough Volunteer Fire Department

An outdoor sauna caught on fire at a home in Marlborough over the weekend.

Firefighters responded to a working structure fire on Sturbridge Road on Saturday evening.

When crews arrived, they said they found a 10x10 outdoor sauna fully involved in fire. It was reportedly very close to a home.

Fire crews worked quickly to extinguish it in time so flames didn't reach the home.

There's no word on if anyone was injured in the fire.

