Outdoor workers power through Thursday's warm weather

It didn't take long to feel hot and lethargic in Thursday's heat. The humid conditions were difficult to handle, especially for those who had to work in this weather.

For John Brandt Jr., his office is the outdoors.

In the summer, Brandt works for Galecki Landscaping. Throughout the day, he is busy mowing, weed whacking and grooming neighborhoods around the state. Thursday was no exception.

"It's been so cool this year, it's been kind of shock to the system," said Brandt.

From the heat to the bitter cold, Brandt says he has been in all kinds of weather.

"I've always been doing this type of work. And then, you know, in the winter, when it snows, we plow, too," said Brandt.

But staying safe, especially in the sun, is something he knows well.

"As long as you drink a lot of water and you pace yourself, you're good," said Brandt.

That's something Leanne Oleasz, owner of Royal Paws Pet Service, was being mindful of as well.

"I offer dog walks, cat care and in home overnight care," said Oleasz.

No matter the weather, she says she is committed to caring for your pets, especially in the heat.

"Especially when you operate your business in a certain manner, and you're close with clients, you essentially work through anything," said Oleasz.

She had a total of eight dog walks Thursday. But she had more to think about besides her herself. The safety of animals was also top of mind.

"You want to try and walk in cooler weather, walk more on grass, if possible, shaded areas," said Oleasz.

There were also many people at Wolcott Park in West Hartford Thursday. Though they weren't working, they were certainly working up a sweat.

"These are a lot of really dedicated and just addicted pickle ball players," said Pierre Camirand of West Hartford. "Whatever the weather is, I like it. I don't complain. If it's hot or cold, I just try to enjoy it."

If you're looking for some relief, there are several cooling centers open in Hartford, Avon, Farmington, Southington and more. To find one near you, call 211.