Outside Workers Find Ways To Beat The Heat

By Dominique Moody

For the second day in a row, parts of Connecticut peaked well into the 90s creating uncomfortable conditions outside.

The heatwave is forcing many workers to take precautions in order to protect themselves from severe heat-related conditions.

Louis and Sam Ethier are brothers who work with their father at the family's landscaping business. The pair say there is a lot of heavy lifting to get the job done.

"We do a little bit of everything to new construction, septics, a little bit of hardscaping, landscaping," said Louis Ethier. "With us, it's only the three of us so someone here has got to do it," said Sam Ethier.

The family has come to learn that getting out early is one tactic to get ahead of the heat.

"We start our day around 6:30 or 7 in order to get to the job site around 7:30," said Sam Ethier.

The brothers said that they take breaks and make sure to have enough water with them to stay hydrated.

Dr. Cynthia Price works at Hartford Hospital and mentions that taking the right safety measures can prevent serious issues like overheating and or a heat stroke.

"If you're outside and working, you should be taking breaks every 20-30 minutes," said Dr. Price. "It's a small step to make sure you are getting adequate hydration and could make your day go by faster."

