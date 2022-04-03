Over $1.3 Million Raised for Connecticut Children's During HuskyTHON

The University of Connecticut's annual HuskyTHON raised over $1.3 million for Connecticut Children's.

Participants danced for 18 hours straight for the cause. HuskyTHON said at least 3,500 students attended.

HuskyTHON said they collected a total of $1,340,678.68 for children in need during this year's events.

"The past 18 hours have been the most magical display of that promise and it doesn’t end there. We are blown away and incredibly proud of all of our participants for their will to keep fighting, even on days where it seems impossible," HuskyTHON said on Facebook.

This year, they celebrated a particularly special day; 26 years ago to the day, Connecticut Children's opened its doors. Since then, they've been helping children across the state by providing life-saving care.

"One day, through our efforts to change kids’ health, every child will have the opportunity to just be a kid," they said.

Last year, over $1 million was raised to support children with life-threatening illnesses across Connecticut. HuskyTHON has been going strong since 1999.