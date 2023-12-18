Over 1 million Conn. residents will travel for the holidays this year: AAA

AAA is predicting over 1 million Connecticut residents will travel for the holidays this year with a majority driving to their destinations.

Those residents will travel 50 miles or more between Saturday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Jan. 1.

Over 921,000 residents will be driving to their holiday destinations. Right now, drivers across the state are paying about 60 cents less for gas than the 2023 peak price of $3.86 per gallon in Sept.

Saturday, Dec. 23 and Thursday, Dec. 28 are expected to be the most congested days on the roads. There will also be an increase in traffic on Saturday, Dec. 30. The best times to drive on the roads are before lunchtime or after 7 p.m.

Date Best travel time Worst travel time Saturday, Dec. 23 Before 10 a.m. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24 Minimal traffic impact expected Minimal traffic impact expected Monday, Dec. 25 Minimal traffic impact expected Minimal traffic impact expected Tuesday, Dec. 26 Before 12 p.m. 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27 Before 12 p.m. 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28 Before 12 p.m. 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29 Before 12 p.m. 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30 Before 12 p.m. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 Minimal traffic impact expected Minimal traffic impact expected Monday, Jan. 1 Minimal traffic impact expected Minimal traffic impact expected Source: AAA / INRIX

More than 112,000 Connecticut residents are expected to fly to their holiday destinations. An additional 29,000 residents will be traveling by bus, cruise or train this year.

“Despite the cost, more people are investing in travel to make memories with loved ones and celebrate the holidays," said Tracy Noble, spokesperson for AAA in Greater Hartford.

According to AAA, many travelers are heading to warm weather destinations for the holiday including Orlando, Florida; Miami, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Houston, Texas. Internationally, the top destinations include London, England; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Dublin, Ireland; and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Nationally, 115.2 million people will be traveling for the holidays this year with 103.6 million traveling by car, 7.5 million traveling by plane and 4.05 million by train, bus and cruise.

AAA says 2019 remains the busiest Christmas and New Year's travel on record with 119 million total travelers.