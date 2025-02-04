Over 1 million Connecticut residents impacted by healthcare data breach

Over a million people in Connecticut had their personal information compromised in a healthcare data breach.

The Community Health Center said exactly 1,008,519 people in Connecticut were impacted by a nationwide data breach, which affects a total of 1,060,936 people.

Attorney General William Tong said about 575,000 patients had all of their personal health information compromised, an additional 571,000 people had limited information breached and 4,200 employees were also impacted.

The social security numbers and COVID-19 vaccination records of 575,000 people were exposed in the data breach. The other 571,000 patients had just their vaccination records exposed, according to Tong's office.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Everyone impacted by the breach will be notified by the agency. Patients will also receive 24 months of credit monitoring at no cost.

The attorney general said the breach occurred through a vendor within approved software. It was reported on Oct. 14, 2024 and the breach was discovered on Jan. 2, according to officials.