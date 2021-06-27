Norwich

Over 100 Guns Collected in First-Ever Gun Buyback in Norwich

Norwich Police Department

Officials said they took in over 100 guns during their first-ever gun buyback event in Norwich this year.

A total of 101 guns were returned by the end of the four-hour event and many gun locks were handed out to residents to secure firearms that still remain in their homes.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officials said they saw many guns come in that were dusty and described as "laying around."

They said many of the guns collected are the ones they see stolen and subsequently used in various crimes.

"This was a successful event due to the community donations we received that helped pay for the firearms and we thank all involved," the police department said on Facebook.

Because of the success of this year's event, the police department said they are looking forward to doing another event in the future.

This article tagged under:

Norwichgun buybacknorwich police department
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us