Over 100 People Displaced After Fire at Hamden Apartment Building

Over 100 people are displaced after a fire at an apartment building in Hamden on Saturday night.

Crews were called to the building on Mix Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

Firefighters said it looks like the fire took place between the ceiling and the roof. Extra crews were called in because it was a labor intensive fire, they added.

The fire chief said he's just thankful no one was seriously hurt.

"We were very fortunate. We didn’t have any civilian injuries or fatalities...a couple of minor firefighter injuries and exhaustion, as you would imagine. We went to four alarms because this was a labor-intensive fire," Hamden Fire Chief Gary Merwede said.

In the process of responding, firefighters said they had to shut the entire building down, which includes 55 apartment units. Over 100 people are displaced and most are staying with friends or family, but the Red Cross has been brought in to assist, authorities added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

