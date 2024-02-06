Over 100 UPS employees are being laid off in Connecticut

A round of layoffs at UPS impacting thousands of employees will affect over 100 workers here in Connecticut.

The company said 118 people will be laid off effective April 2. That includes 72 part-time hourly employees, 23 full-time hourly employees and 23 part-time supervisors.

A spokesperson said that UPS is reducing package sorting operations at a few of their facilities, including the Connecticut hub.

The twilight and night sorts at the hub will close, leaving dozens of people without a job. The layoffs affect both union and non-union employees.

"Our employees are extremely important to us, and we understand the impact this may have on their families. We will work with those who may be impacted throughout the process to provide support," the spokesperson said.

UPS said they will try to offer work to affected employees if other positions are available, but there are currently no plans to retain these workers.