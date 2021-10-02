Over 100 Volunteers, Several Contractors Repair Homes in Hartford

Over 100 volunteers and several contractors are helping to repair multiple homes in Hartford on Saturday.

Volunteers are working on several projects across eight homes for Rebuilding Together Hartford's Rebuilding Days.

According to officials, seven of the homes are in the Parkville neighborhood and one is in the South End.

Some of the projects include window replacements, electrical repairs, siding repairs, insulation, plumbing repairs, grab-bar installations, landscaping, masonry, smoke and carbon monoxide detector installations, basement cleaning and step or railing repairs.

LENDING A HELPING HAND: Over 100 volunteers are heading out to help across the Captiol city to repair, rebuild and clean up homes with organization Rebuilding Together Hartford @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/R3mS7ExMe1 — Michael Fuller (@MichaelFullertv) October 2, 2021

The mission is to help homeowners make repairs so they can stay in their homes in Hartford.

The team taking part in the effort is a mix of volunteers and contractors. For the contractors who are helping, they said they see the importance of volunteering despite being slammed with work.

“The phone's ringing off the hook where we just physically can't get to it all. And it's you know, so we have supply chain issues. We have issues with hiring help," said Tim Freeland of Freeland Home Remodelers.

"We all feel it's important to take some time, even though we're really really busy right now, take some time out and get back to give back to the community as it were," he added.

The team will be in Hartford for the remainder of the day to work on the homes.