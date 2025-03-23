Over 1,000 runners participate in 15th annual Johnny's Jog for Charity

For the 15th year, runners in the Johnny's Jog for Charity 5K race crossed the finish line in West Hartford.

“Every year it gets bigger and bigger, and it celebrates the life of my son Johnny,” said Laura Moran. The race is in dedication to her son Johnny Moran, who died at just 9 years old from a rare genetic condition.

“He was sweet and just loved everybody that he met, and people felt that,” she said.

The race was St. Patrick’s Day themed, and runners were dressed in green and other Irish-themed clothing. Over 1,000 people signed up for the event, which has been going on since 2011.

The proceeds from the race benefit the Miracle League of Connecticut, the Molly Ann Tango Foundation, the Covenant Preparatory School in Hartford and Connecticut Children’s.

Moran says her family will continue to host the race for as long as people continue to show up.

“We have four other children and for them to carry this on into the future would be incredible,” she said.