Over 13,000 American flags placed at State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown

Veterans Day is almost here - when we honor the brave men and women who served our country.

And every year, a group from Middletown brings the community together to remember the veterans who are no longer with us.

On Saturday, dozens of people honored those who fought for our country by placing more than 13,000 American flags around the State Veterans' Cemetery in Middletown.

"The response from the community...is heartwarming. It really is," said Vietnam veteran Michael Rogalsky.

Rogalsky hosts this event with the Veterans of the Vietnam War of Middletown twice a year: for Memorial Day and Veterans Day. He says what started out as a group of veterans planting flags turned into a community wide effort.

"We started out just our group alone and we were able to just do it because there weren't that many veterans that were here. Until one year, it took us a day and a half," said Rogalsky.

But thanks to everyone who volunteers - veterans, scout troops, parents, and kids - they're able to place a flag by each veteran's grave in less than an hour.

Organizers encourage kids to come out to this event, to learn about and pay their respects to the 13,174 veterans who are currently buried at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown.

Six-year-old Reve Choquette from Deep River says the event felt like celebration.

"I don't really know, but it felt like...happy," said Reve Choquette.

It was another family's first time placing the flags. Navy Reservist Joshua Quick from Killingworth came out with his son to pay their respects.

"Now that times have changed, and people are more respectful to the military, and getting the younger generation involved really means a lot."

Roglasky says he loves bringing the community together like this year after year.

"I'm just glad that they're learning about veterans. Who they are, what they've done. Because of veterans, they get to do the things and the freedoms they have today."