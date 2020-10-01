Southington

Power Outage Closes Southington Schools

A massive power outage in Southington affected more than 14,000 Eversource customers on Thursday morning and schools are closed because of it. As of 8 a.m., power is back for most customers.

According to Eversource, there is an issue at a substation caused the outages in Southington. Around 70 percent of the town did not have power at one point.

Eversource said they are investigating and they have rerouted power to affected customers while they determine the cause of the problem.

School officials said there is no in-person or remote learning because of the power outage.

