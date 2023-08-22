Waterbury

Over 150 Waterbury senior housing apartments without water after leak in water line

NBC Connecticut

Over 150 senior housing apartments in Waterbury are without water after a leak in the water line.

Firefighters said the water line broke at Nottingham Tower Apartments around 8 p.m. Monday.

It is estimated that about 160 units are without water. All of the tenants are 62 years of age and older.

Water has been shut off to the building. It's unclear how long it will be until the water is turned back on.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Contractors are working to clean up the leak and restore the water.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us