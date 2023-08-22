Over 150 Waterbury senior housing apartments without water after leak in water line

Over 150 senior housing apartments in Waterbury are without water after a leak in the water line.

Firefighters said the water line broke at Nottingham Tower Apartments around 8 p.m. Monday.

It is estimated that about 160 units are without water. All of the tenants are 62 years of age and older.

Water has been shut off to the building. It's unclear how long it will be until the water is turned back on.

Contractors are working to clean up the leak and restore the water.