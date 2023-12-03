Over 1,800 people participate in annual Blue Back Mitten Run in West Hartford

The rain didn't stop over 1,800 people from coming out to a holiday-themed 5K in West Hartford on Sunday morning.

The Hartford Marathon Foundation hosted its annual Blue Back Mitten Run.

The run is meant to ring in the holiday season and give back to those in need.

Participants were asked to bring donations of new hats, mittens and gloves for the Town That Cares fund.

This program supports West Hartford families who need help buying groceries, paying bills and medical expenses.

According to the town, more than 1,000 households received assistance from the Town That Cares fund in 2022.

Those who ran in the Blue Back Mitten Run last year said they are happy to do something fun and also make a difference right before the holidays.

"It's more fun to me. My favorite holiday is Christmas. It's a season of giving and this is what this is all about," said Mario Vazquez, of Farmington.

Results from the race can be found here.