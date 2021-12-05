West Hartford

Over 1,500 Walkers, Runners Participate in Annual Blue Back Mitten Run

By Michael Fuller

NBC Connecticut

A local holiday tradition returned to West Hartford on Sunday.

Participants took to the streets for the Hartford Marathon Foundation's annual Blue Back Mitten Run. Over 1,500 runners and walkers took part in the 5K and kids races.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The first finished in record time, coming in at a little over 15 minutes.

“Feels good,” said first place winner Tommy O’Gorman.

“I’ve been putting in a lot of miles the last few weeks. I’m training for a pretty big marathon in January so this was just to test the fitness,” O'Gorman added. 

The run has been happening since 2009, but had last year off due to the pandemic.

The Hartford Marathon Foundation founder is thrilled to be back in action.

Local

West Hartford 7 mins ago

Father Charged After Infant Reportedly Fell, Died in West Hartford

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Conn. Prisons Suspend in-Person Visits Due to Coronavirus

“It’s sheer joy,” said Beth Shluger, the CEO of the Hartford Marathon Foundation. 

“It’s joy and we can feel the joy in the air. We can feel the excitement. People keep thanking us for being back. It’s been two years since we’ve been here and just the season, it’s a part of it, too. It’s just a wonderful joy to be back," Shluger said.

All race participants were asked to bring donations of new hats, mittens and scarves for The Town That Cares Program in West Hartford. They expect the donations could reach up to over 4,000 items.

This article tagged under:

West Hartfordblue back mitten run
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us