Trumbull

Over 175 workers to lose their jobs in closure of Trumbull nursing home

By Angela Fortuna

Over 175 employees will lose their jobs when a nursing home in Trumbull closes their doors in August.

It comes after Genesis St. Joseph's Center sustained a major water issue that caused extensive damage earlier this year.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

All 187 residents at Genesis St. Joseph's Center were safely evacuated and moved to other nursing facilities after a water issue in March.

A spokesperson for the nursing home said the damage, in addition to other factors including inadequate state Medicaid funding, makes it impossible to continue operating.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

St. Joseph's Center issued a WARN notice saying that 179 employees will be terminated when the nursing home closes its doors on Aug. 9.

The permanent closure will impact all employees, and the WARN notice states that they'll be compensated as long as they continue working through the closure date.

Among the 179 employees losing their jobs are 76 aide-certified nurses and 53 licensed practical nurses, or LPNs.

Local

NBA Draft

Liam McNeeley selected in first round of the NBA Draft

Meriden

Dogwalker finds dead dog floating in pond in Meriden

This article tagged under:

Trumbull
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us