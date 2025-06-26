Over 175 workers to lose their jobs in closure of Trumbull nursing home

Over 175 employees will lose their jobs when a nursing home in Trumbull closes their doors in August.

It comes after Genesis St. Joseph's Center sustained a major water issue that caused extensive damage earlier this year.

All 187 residents at Genesis St. Joseph's Center were safely evacuated and moved to other nursing facilities after a water issue in March.

A spokesperson for the nursing home said the damage, in addition to other factors including inadequate state Medicaid funding, makes it impossible to continue operating.

St. Joseph's Center issued a WARN notice saying that 179 employees will be terminated when the nursing home closes its doors on Aug. 9.

The permanent closure will impact all employees, and the WARN notice states that they'll be compensated as long as they continue working through the closure date.

Among the 179 employees losing their jobs are 76 aide-certified nurses and 53 licensed practical nurses, or LPNs.