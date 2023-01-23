EAST HARTFORD

Over 2 Dozen Catalytic Converters Stolen From School Buses in East Hartford

Police are investigating after over two dozen catalytic converters were stolen from school buses at a bus company in East Hartford.

Autumn Transportation said at least 26 catalytic converters were taken while the school buses were parked at their bus lot on Oakland Avenue.

These buses serve Capital Regional Education Council (CREC) schools, according to the bus company.

It's unclear which schools might be impacted.

