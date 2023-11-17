Over 2 dozen people displaced after fire at New Haven apartment building

Over two dozen people are displaced after a fire tore through an apartment building in New Haven Friday morning.

Assistant Fire Chief Dan Coughlin said firefighters responded to Avon Street for a fire at 9:30 a.m. Crews saw smoke coming from the building.

The fire broke out in the basement and firefighters had to break a hatchway door to the basement to get inside, according to Coughlin.

Firefighters conducted a search to make sure everyone got out safely. Several cats were rescued, but it's unknown how they are doing now.

Officials said 26 people living in the building, which is made up of many studio apartments, have been displaced. The Red Cross said they are helping 18 families.

One firefighter suffered an arm injury, but has since been treated and released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.