Over 2 Miles of Delays on I-91 North in Middletown After Vehicle Overturns

There are over two miles of delays on Interstate 91 north in Middletown on Saturday afternoon after a vehicle overturned.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the overturned vehicle has closed the left and center lanes of the highway between exits 20 and 21.

The crash involved a commercial vehicle, according to Connecticut State Police.

There is no estimate for when the highway will reopen, but police say a tow truck is at the scene.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to DOT, there is more than two miles of congestion in the area.

Police said no one was injured.