Over 2 Miles of Delays on I-91 North in Middletown After Vehicle Overturns

There are over two miles of delays on Interstate 91 north in Middletown on Saturday afternoon after a vehicle overturned.
State Dept. of Transportation officials said the overturned vehicle has closed the left and center lanes of the highway between exits 20 and 21.
The crash involved a commercial vehicle, according to Connecticut State Police.
There is no estimate for when the highway will reopen, but police say a tow truck is at the scene.
According to DOT, there is more than two miles of congestion in the area.
Police said no one was injured.