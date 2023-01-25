Over 50 Cats Rescued From Home in Middletown

More than 50 cats were rescued from a Middletown home earlier this week.

Pieper Veterinary is partnering with animal control officers to care for 59 cats that were surrendered Monday.

Middletown Animal Control said it's not a traditional hoarding case and described the incident as "a rescue that went bad and became overwhelming due to the difficulties everyone was dealing with at the start of COVID."

Pieper Veterinary has spayed and neutered 18 of the surrendered cats. They said they dedicated the day Tuesday to doing surgeries "to ensure the cats are ready to begin looking for their new homes."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The problem started at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. Animal control officers said a person rescued four pregnant cats off the streets. Because of the pandemic, many veterinary hospitals had to close temporarily and without receiving care, the cat population quickly grew.

"Providing care for so many cats has been a challenge that requires a team effort. Staff at Pieper haven been working to provide the veterinary care, surgeries and medical supplies," Pieper Veterinary said in a statement.

The Connecticut Humane Society will be covering the remaining costs of veterinary care and will help coordinate rescue organizations to take in the cats.

All of the cats were voluntarily turned over to animal control. The owner has been fully cooperative.