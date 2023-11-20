Over 605,000 Conn. residents expected to travel over Thanksgiving holiday: AAA

Over 605,000 Connecticut residents are expected to travel over this year's Thanksgiving holiday, according to AAA.

Those residents will travel 50 miles or more between Wednesday, Nov. 22 and Sunday, Nov. 26.

Nearly 515,000 residents will be driving to their holiday destinations. This year, drivers across the state are paying about 30 cents less for gas than last year when the statewide average was $3.72.

Wednesday is expected to be the busiest travel day on the roads, especially between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Best and worst times to drive for Thanksgiving holiday

Date Worst travel time Best travel time Wednesday, Nov. 22 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Before 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 23 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Before 10 a.m., after 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Before 11 a.m., after 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Before 12 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Before 12 p.m. Courtesy: AAA / INRIX

“Plan ahead and be prepared for backups and delays whether you’re driving or flying as the roads and airports are both expected to be busy this holiday season," said Tracy Noble, spokesperson for AAA in Greater Hartford.

AAA predicts almost 80,000 residents will be traveling to their Thanksgiving destinations by plane.

Anyone flying should think about reserving a parking spot ahead of time and should arrive early. Travelers should anticipate long TSA lines. If possible, AAA suggests not checking a bag to allow for more flexibility if flights are delayed or you need to reschedule.

Other modes of transportation are also seeing a big jump with over 10,000 Connecticut residents expected to travel by bus, cruise or train this year.

“For many Americans, Thanksgiving and travel are synonymous, and this holiday is certainly no exception," Noble said. "In fact, we expect more people to travel by road, air and seas compared to last Thanksgiving, reflecting Americans continued desire to get away and spend time with loved ones.”

Across New England, a record 2.5 million people will travel for the holiday weekend. It is expected to be the highest number on record since AAA started tracking holiday travel in 2000.

Nationally, about 55.4 million people will travel for this year's holiday, marking the third-highest Thanksgiving forecast since AAA began tracking holiday travel in 2000. The top two years were 2005 and 2009, AAA said.