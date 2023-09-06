Newington

Over a dozen car break-ins are under investigation in Newington

NBC Connecticut

Newington police are investigating approximately 17 reported car break-ins that have happened in the WestFarms area since Wednesday.

Many of the reported break-ins happened at the Courtyard by Marriott on Southeast Road. Police said some of the other burglaries happened on side streets in the area of New Britain Avenue.

The alleged thieves got into some of the cars by breaking their windows, according to police.

The break-ins are under investigation. It's unknown if they're connected to any other incidents in other towns.

This article tagged under:

Newington
