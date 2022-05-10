Over a Dozen Catalytic Converters Stolen From Organization in Watertown

A total of 15 catalytic converters were stolen from fleet vans at an organization in Watertown overnight, according to police.

Officials said the theft happened at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Sylvan Lake Road in the Oakville section of town.

Police responded to Easterseals Employment and Community Services after getting a report of over a dozen catalytic converters being stolen.

Video surveillance showed a black Acura, possibly a TSX four-door sedan with silver rims, going into the parking lot.

Two people were then seen on foot. One of the individuals was wearing gray sweatpants, a navy-colored sweatshirt, black sneakers and a black ski mask. This person was seen crawling underneath the vans and using a battery-operated reciprocating saw to remove the catalytic converters, police said.

The other person was seen wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, black sneakers and a black ski mask. They allegedly picked up the catalytic converters once removed from the vans and put them into their car, according to authorities.

All of the catalytic converters that were taken were painted orange. It'll cost a total of $30,000 to repair, as each catalytic converter is estimated to cost $2,000, police said.

The theft is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact police in reference to CN 22-6042.

To prevent such incidents from happening, police are advising people to set up video surveillance and park cars in an area that is monitored and well-lit.

Anyone who sees any suspicious people or vehicles should call police immediately without alerting the thieves so that officers can respond and take appropriate actions, police said.