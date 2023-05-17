Newington

Over a Dozen Ducklings Saved in Separate Rescues After Falling in Storm Drains

By Angela Fortuna

Newington Fire Department

Firefighters in Newington and New Milford had an exciting day on the job Wednesday.

In Newington, a neighbor that was taking a walk heard chirps coming from a storm drain and called firefighters.

One of the firefighters went down into the storm drain and was able to safely rescue eight ducklings.

New Milford firefighters were also tasked with saving some ducklings that had fallen through a storm drain.

Water Witch Hose Co. 2 said they responded to the Willow Springs Complex to help a mother duck, called a mallard, in distress. The mama duck was concerned because several of her 12 ducklings fell through the grate.

Firefighters said the ducklings had wandered down a pipe and were unreachable from the storm drains on either side of the road.

The fire department ultimately used a gentle flow of water to coerce the ducklings out. Firefighters went into the storm drain to gather the ducklings, and they were eventually reunited with their mom.

This article tagged under:

NewingtonRescueNew Milford
