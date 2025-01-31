Over a dozen geese dead after suspected bird flu in Putnam

Over a dozen geese were found dead on the ice of a river in Putnam because of suspected bird flu, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

DEEP officials said they're aware of 12 to 13 birds that were found dead. The geese haven't been tested yet, but officials say it's an area where ducks have tested positive for avian flu in the past.

Additional bird testing isn't being prioritized at this time, according to DEEP.

DEEP said they're working to protect the health and safety of Connecticut residents, and they're closely monitoring wildlife by conducting surveillance in the area.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"We continue to prioritize testing in other species, such as raptors, to better understand the spread of the virus. This ongoing collaboration ensures that resources are used efficiently and effectively to safeguard both wildlife and public health in Connecticut," DEEP said in a statement.

Signs of H5N1 infection

Signs of H5N1 infection include sudden increase in bird deaths, sneezing, coughing, nasal discharge, watery or green diarrhea, lack of energy, poor appetite, drop in egg production, swelling around the eyes, neck, and head, and purple discoloration of wattles, combs, and legs.

The state Department of Agriculture asks flock owners to report anything unusual, especially sick or dead birds, to CT DoAg at 860-713-2505 or ctstate.vet@ct.gov or the USDA at 866-536-7593.

Low risk to humans

State officials said no person-to-person spread of H5N1 has been detected to date, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to assess the risk to the general public as low.

Precautions: Proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to internal temperature of 165 degrees F kills bacteria and viruses, the department said.

H5N1 is detected sporadically in wild birds, but no H5N1 virus detections have occurred to date in people, livestock, or other domestic animals in Connecticut.

Surveillance for cases in humans and animals is ongoing throughout the state.