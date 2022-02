A fire at a multi-family home in Manchester left over a dozen people displaced on Wednesday.

Crews said they responded to the structure fire on Oak Street at approximately 7 p.m. A fire on the third floor spread through the attic before being brought under control, according to officials.

A total of 16 people were displaced and are being helped by the Red Cross and Town of Manchester.

No injuries were reported.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene. The fire is under investigation.