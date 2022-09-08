Orange

Over a Dozen People Hospitalized After Crash Involving CT Transit Bus in Orange

Over a dozen people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash involving a bus in Orange Thursday night, according to police.

Police said they were called to Route 34 at the intersection of Racebrook Road for a motor vehicle crash involving a CT Transit bus at about 7 p.m. Responding officers said a pickup truck hit the bus while it was stopped at a red light.

Police, fire and emergency personnel responded to the scene. Authorities said a sun glare may have been a factor.

The driver of the pickup truck and over 12 passengers on the bus were taken to hospitals in the area for treatment.

The road has since cleared. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 203-891-2130.

