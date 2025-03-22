Over a million Girl Scout cookies being distributed across the state

Girl Scouts across the state are picking up their cookie orders this weekend.

“Through the State of Connecticut, there’s over one million packages of cookies being delivered,” said Girl Scouts of Connecticut’s Director of Development Patrick Connelly.

Hundreds of troops are expected to pick up cookies this weekend to deliver to customers that have already ordered. Connelly says the state has about 20 pickup cookie sites with the New Britain location being the largest.

“I think it’s very interesting meeting new people by giving cookies and you know, like helping others,” said high schoolers Emily Arroyo, who was one of the many volunteers lifting boxes and placing into cars.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The profits the troops make from the cookies help alleviate the cost them their activities, events and more.

“This is the main way the girls raise money, to help our community,” said Troop 62066 leader Stephanie Kraus. “To do any trips that they like to do. It curves the cost of the girls and parents and families.”

Former girl scout and aspiring troop leader Christi Calkins says it’s a special event to be a part of.

“It’s just that one thing everybody wants to get their hands on,” said Calkins. “Because it’s iconic and you know it’s the best kind of cookies."