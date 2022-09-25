Overcrowding Among Concerns Bridgeport Festival Organizers Work to Address

Day two of a major music festival is underway in Bridgeport.

Tens of thousands of people are checking out big acts and organizers say improvements have been made after concerns were raised during the first day.

Some light rain’s not bothering festival goers. Many say they are noticing a big differences from yesterday.

Some 60,000 people were expected over the two-day day music festival, which featured bands, including Dave Matthews, Tim Reynolds, Stevie Nicks, and The Lumineers.

Quite a few people online expressed concerns about how day one of this new event unfolded.

They pointed out issues with crowds, long lines for vendors, and traffic leaving the venue.

In response, organizers say they’ve taken action, including beefing up staffing for the vendors, better signage, and more paths to make it easier to get around.

People NBC CT talked with say they noticed the improvements.

“The acts that I saw were pretty much amazing. The way that they organized it today was also amazing. I know there were a lot of concerns from Saturday that they addressed,” Nick Rose of Plainville said.

Organizers released a statement and wrote in part:

“As with any new event, we experienced some growing pains on Saturday — so we worked overnight to make the experience even better, including by reconfiguring the viewing area, expanding the No Chair Zone, adjusting sound to ensure music could be enjoyed throughout the park, and increasing staffing to keep concession lines moving as quickly as possible. We are proud we are able to bring 23 world-class performers and tens of millions of dollars in economic impact to the region, and we look forward to entertaining Connecticut for years to come.”

The City of Bridgeport also released a statement, which says in part:

“We are so excited to host the first year of Sound On Sound and bring this exciting experience to music fans from across the region. Overall, the first day was successful and safe, but things can always be improved, and we worked with the festival overnight to address the concerns we heard.”

Organizers say they hope to make this an annual event, which we’re told has a $25 million economic benefit for the city.