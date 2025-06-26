Overdose prevention center supporters point to Rhode Island as a model

Proponents looking to open an overdose prevention center in Connecticut are regrouping after the idea failed this past legislative session.

They’re hoping a facility in Rhode Island can be a model.

“I would describe it as a place where people who are at a risk for overdose can come and be safe from an overdose,” Colleen Daily Ndoye, executive director for Project Weber/RENEW, said.

Project Weber/RENEW runs a center that welcomes people to consume drugs with free needles, pipes and other supplies, and medical supervision in case of overdose.

It’s one of three facilities in the U.S., and the only one sanctioned by a state. The other two facilities are in New York City.

Several other cities and states have proposals in various stages.

Sen. Saud Anwar (D-South Windsor) hopes Connecticut will follow suit.

As the chair of the Public Health Committee, he pushed a massive public health bill that included a pilot program for overdose prevention centers.

That was ultimately stripped from the bill, but Anwar said he plans to try again next year.

“Here's the reality: every single day, people in the state of Connecticut are dying,” he said.

According to the Department of Public Health, overdose deaths fell by 26% last year to 990. It’s the third straight year of decline.

Public officials from both sides say that’s not fast enough, and they acknowledge that’s not a sign that the tide has turned in the opioid addiction crisis.

Still, many are skeptical of the idea.

Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Connecticut) was among that crowd, raising concerns about how a center would be perceived.

Sen. Jeff Gordon (R-Woodstock), also on the Public Health Committee, had a different concern.

“Federally, law says that we cannot have these types of injection sites, not matter what you call them – drug dens, overdose prevention centers,” Gordon said.

Federal law prohibits anyone from operating a “drug-involved premise.”

Ndoye hopes Rhode Island’s law allowing the program, as well as Providence’s approval of the location, are enough to keep the federal government at bay.

“Recognizing that if we are able to save however many lives or connect however many people to treatment, it is well worth it,” she said.

A 2017 study by the Main Line Health System in Pennsylvania found that overdose deaths were 26% less likely to happen in the immediate area of an overdose prevention center in Vancouver, Canada, than they were in the rest of the city.

Project Weber/RENEW only opened the Providence facility in January, but staff estimate they’ve already intervened on 100 overdoses without a death.

The study also found cases of HIV, hepatitis and other diseases were less frequent, resulting in savings on healthcare.

Advocates also say the programs keep people alive until they can get into treatment.

Project Weber/RENEW offers counseling, support groups and services aimed at helping people overcome addiction.

Ndoye said 70% of the prevention center staff have recovered from addiction, so they can connect with visitors.

“They can have those conversations with people to let them know, sort of, ‘I've been there, and I understand your experiences and I’m ready to be there when you’re ready,’” she said.

The program is funded with money from opioid-related settlements.