Overnight Fire Displaces Several in Bridgeport

Several people were displaced after a 2-alarm fire in Bridgeport Saturday morning.

Police were called to Fifth Street just after 2 a.m. for reports of a fire in a side-by-side duplex.

Crews arrived to find half of the duplex fully involved in fire on multiple floors.

"The original fire building has extensive damage, and fire extended via the attic space to the other half of the duplex, said police. "There is also radiant heat damage to the exterior of the building on the left of the fire."

According to investigators, the fully involved side of the duplex had no occupants, but all personnel had to be evacuated from the other side. Once all personnel accounted for the fire attack continued and knocked down the bulk of the fire.

The fire structure is not occupied but the American Red Cross is assisting with relocation of the residents of the other side of the duplex.

No injuries reported.

The fire remains under investigation.