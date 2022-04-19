Overnight Rain and Gusty Winds Lead to Flooding, Power Outages in Conn.

The overnight rain and gusty winds caused flooding and power outages in Connecticut.

About an inch of rain on average fell across the state and wind gusts were near 50 miles per hour.

As of 5 a.m., there are nearly 9,000 Eversource outages in Connecticut with the bulk of them in Branford, Greenwich, Madison, Stamford and Westport.

The wind also brought wires down in several locations across the state including in Killingworth. The wires are down at the intersection of Pond Meadow Road and Route 81. Cars are still able to get by on the road.

Court Street near Clark Street in Branford is also closed due to wind damage. There are wires down and a tree is also involved, police said.

In Bethany, state police said there is a tree down on Route 69 near Bethway Road.

The worst of the rain is ending and there may be scattered showers as the morning goes on. The gusty winds will diminish to just plain windy weather.

The skies will turn partly sunny and highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

