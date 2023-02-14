Overturned Car Carrier on I-91 in New Haven Causing Delays

A car carrier overturned on Interstate 91 North in New Haven between exits 2 and 3 and the crash is affecting traffic on Interstate 95 North as well.
State police said all lanes of I-91 North in the area of exit 2 in New Haven except the left lane are shut down and they are urging drivers to use caution.
The CTRoads.org website says I-95 North is congested for more than five miles between exits 41 and 3 on I-91 North.
