Overturned Car Carrier on I-91 in New Haven Causing Delays

A car carrier overturned on Interstate 91 North in New Haven between exits 2 and 3 and the crash is affecting traffic on Interstate 95 North as well.

#CTTraffic I-91 Northbound in the area of Exit 2 in New Haven - all lanes except the Left Lane are shut down for an overturned car carrier. Please use extra caution if traveling in the area and plan for traffic delays. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 14, 2023

State police said all lanes of I-91 North in the area of exit 2 in New Haven except the left lane are shut down and they are urging drivers to use caution.

The CTRoads.org website says I-95 North is congested for more than five miles between exits 41 and 3 on I-91 North.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.