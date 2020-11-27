Highway Reopened After Multiple Crashes Close Parts of I-84 in West Hartford

Interstate 84 in West Hartford has fully reopened after three separate crashes closed parts of the highway Friday evening.

It is unknown if any of the crashes are related.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

A multi-car crash caused delays and lane closures on I-84, DOT officials said. The crash was reported at approximately 5:05 p.m. on the eastbound side of the highway between exits 43 and 44. The crash has since been cleared.

Two other crashes were causing delays on I-84 in West Hartford, but they have both since been cleared. Both crashes happened between exits 40 and 43 at around 5 p.m.