Overturned FedEx Tractor-Trailer Causes I-84 West Closure in Manchester

Part of Interstate 84 West in Manchester is closed after a FedEx tractor-trailer overturned on the highway Friday night.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said I-84 West was closed between exits 60 and 61.

NBC Connecticut A FedEx truck rolled over to the side on I-84 West in Manchester.

The crash was reported at approximately 9:15 p.m. It's unknown how long the highway will be closed or if there are any injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.