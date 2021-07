An overturned tractor-trailer accident is causing delays on Interstate 91 in Wallingford.

The state Department of Transportation said the southbound side of the highway is closed in the area of exits 15 and 14. The left lane of the northbound side of the highway is also closed in the area.

RIGHT NOW: 91S CLOSED #WALLINGFORD x15-14 for this rolled over tractor-trailer in the median. Huge mess. Northbound left lane closed. @NBCConnecticut #nbcct pic.twitter.com/ZEvbyjhKKJ — Heidi Voight (@HeidiVoight) July 23, 2021

The accident was reported at approximately 5:40 p.m. It is unclear when the accident will be cleared.

NBC Connecticut

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time. No additional information was immediately available.