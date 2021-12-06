Overturned Tractor-Trailer Causing Delays on I-95 North in Fairfield

An overturned tractor-trailer is causing delays on Interstate 95 north in Fairfield on Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to a crash with reported injuries involving a rolled over tractor-trailer on I-95 north between exits 19 and 21 shortly before 5 a.m.

At this time, the right and center lanes are closed. There is about 3.3 miles of congestion in the area.

The southbound side of the highway also has heavy delays due to rubbernecking.

Emergency crews said they have accessed a driver who reported no injuries.

Firefighters and troopers also removed a bundled section of one-ton metal pipe from the travel section of the road to make it safe for commuters.