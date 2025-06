An overturned tractor-trailer has closed a portion of Interstate 84 East in Southbury on Wednesday morning.

The highway is currently closed between exits 14 and 15.

More than 5 miles of congestion is reported in the area between exits 11 and 15.

There is no estimate for the duration of the closure.

It's unclear if anyone is injured.