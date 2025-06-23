I-95 North in Branford reopens after vehicles overturn

A truck crash closed Interstate 95 North in Branford on Monday morning.

The tractor-trailer overturned between exits 54 and 55, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

State police said two vehicles rolled over around 8:25 a.m. It's not clear what the other vehicle involved was.

There were no injuries reported, according to state police.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has responded to the scene because of a fuel leak, state police said.

At least one lane of the highway reopened just before 10 a.m.