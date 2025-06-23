Branford

I-95 North in Branford reopens after vehicles overturn

CT DOT

A truck crash closed Interstate 95 North in Branford on Monday morning.

The tractor-trailer overturned between exits 54 and 55, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

State police said two vehicles rolled over around 8:25 a.m. It's not clear what the other vehicle involved was.

There were no injuries reported, according to state police.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has responded to the scene because of a fuel leak, state police said.

At least one lane of the highway reopened just before 10 a.m.

This article tagged under:

Branford
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us