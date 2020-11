An overturned tractor-trailer has closed part of Route 8 southbound in Thomaston on Monday.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the tractor-trailer overturned shortly after midnight and the highway was closed between exits 40 and 39. One lane has since reopened.

There's no word when the highway may fully reopen.

It's unclear what the tractor-trailer was carrying, if anything.

No injuries were reported.